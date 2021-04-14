Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI variant launched at Rs 7.41 lakh

- Most affordable variant with the 1.0-litre TSI engine

- Available only with a six-speed manual gearbox

Volkswagen Passengers Cars India has launched the Comfortline TSI variant in India with a starting price of Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for non-metallic and Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the metallic colour shades. Until now, the Comfortline could be had only with the 1.0-litre MPI engine with manual transmission. With the addition of the new variant, the 1.0-litre TSI is now available in Comfortline and Highline Plus trims.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor generates 109bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while the six-speed automatic unit is limited only with the Highline Plus variant.

While the Comfortline TSI benefits from the powerful engine, the features are similar to the ones seen on the Comfortline MPI trim. In comparison with the Highline Plus variant, the Comfortline is affordable by almost one lakh rupees.

The German carmaker has also revised and hiked the prices of other variants in the hierarchy. The base trim Trendline MPI and Comfortline MPI are now costlier by Rs 15,000 while the Highline Plus receives a rise of Rs 14,800. The price of the GT Line is now up by Rs 7,200.