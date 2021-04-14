CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI variant launched at Rs 7.41 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,332 Views
    Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI variant launched at Rs 7.41 lakh

    - Most affordable variant with the 1.0-litre TSI engine

    - Available only with a six-speed manual gearbox

    Volkswagen Passengers Cars India has launched the Comfortline TSI variant in India with a starting price of Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for non-metallic and Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the metallic colour shades. Until now, the Comfortline could be had only with the 1.0-litre MPI engine with manual transmission. With the addition of the new variant, the 1.0-litre TSI is now available in Comfortline and Highline Plus trims.

    The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor generates 109bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while the six-speed automatic unit is limited only with the Highline Plus variant. 

    While the Comfortline TSI benefits from the powerful engine, the features are similar to the ones seen on the Comfortline MPI trim. In comparison with the Highline Plus variant, the Comfortline is affordable by almost one lakh rupees.

    The German carmaker has also revised and hiked the prices of other variants in the hierarchy. The base trim Trendline MPI and Comfortline MPI are now costlier by Rs 15,000 while the Highline Plus receives a rise of Rs 14,800. The price of the GT Line is now up by Rs 7,200. 

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volkswagen
    • Polo
    • Volkswagen Polo
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India car sales analysed – March 2021
     Next 
    Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible breaks cover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.48 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.85 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI variant launched at Rs 7.41 lakh