CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2020 Volkswagen Polo TSI Manual: Pros and Cons

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    22,096 Views
    Volkswagen Polo Right Front Three Quarter

    Introduction

    The 2020 Volkswagen Polo came in at the start of this year with a mild facelift and a petrol engine option only. The brand's 1.2-litre TSI engine has been replaced by a new and powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. Here we tested the former to be able to list down the five things that make it a good product and two that could have added more value to it.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Positives

    1. Build quality

    This well-proportioned, smart-looking hatchback has not only been appreciated for its timeless design but also for its European feel and solid build. It still continues with the minimal cosmetic design. Be it on the exterior or the interior, all of it clearly speaks of German engineering and build quality. One prime reason why prospective buyers consider this premium hatchback.

    Right Side View

    2. High on safety

    The Polo also remains to be one of the safest hatchbacks with a four-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP. Not many cars in this segment have managed to get this high a rating. It even has a three-star rating for child occupancy. It's good that Indian buyers have started prioritising safety, which automatically brings the Polo up in their consideration list.

    Rear View

    3. Brisk performance

    Downsizing the engine may have given an impression that the Polo has lost its charm, but that's not really the case. This 1.0-litre TSI motor with 109bhp of power and 175Nm of torque continues to put up a thrilling performance with impressive timings (0-100kmph sprint in 9.13 seconds). And despite it being a three-cylinder unit, it remains fairly silent for the most part. Even under full acceleration, it lacks vibrations inside or any harshness. In fact, the audible engine note complements the quick progress it makes in moving ahead.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    4. Good to drive

    The Polo also remains to be one of the nicest hatchbacks to drive. It's quite exciting indeed with a crisp steering, good manoeuvrability in tight city lanes, and feels planted and rock stable at high speeds with predictable mannerisms. You will surely prioritise fun over the car's driving range maximisation.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    5. Handles well

    Responses from its chassis are also ones that can be easily judged. And with high levels of grip, you have enough confidence to push the car hard. The suspension settings are not soft and hence there's not much of a noticeable lean under hard cornering. Even the ride is pliant and well-damped. The car feels very agile despite not feeling and being lighter on its feet. Still very secure and stable at faster speeds.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Negatives

    1. Age-old styling

    Front View

    However neat, classy, and good-looking the Polo might be, it's an age-old design now. It's a more than 10 years old styling and now doesn't feel accepted as the new-gen Polo is already on sale in other markets. This current stickering job on its exterior isn't good enough to build up interest in Indians who now prefer new and good-looking cars.

    2. No new features

    Dashboard

    The old-school styling approach might still attract people with fine taste, but still not encapsulate them when there's nothing new to offer. Keep the gimmicks aside, the Polo still misses out on features that have become more of a necessity than a luxury. The absence of a reversing camera, boot light, split rear seat, rear centre armrest, keyless-entry, push-button engine start, digital instrument cluster, DRLs, projector headlamps, etc. is quite conspicuous due to its high asking price amongst the competition.

    Boot-Lid Opner

    Conclusion

    This latest iteration of the Polo helped VW complete its transition to a 100 per cent transformation to a BS6 portfolio. It still remains to be a good blend of compact proportions, good fit and finish, exciting performance from its engine, good driveability, and a comfy ride. With no major price change across its trims, Volkswagen fans still prefer this car despite the modern approach used by other manufacturers with new-age hatchbacks.

    Right Side View

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 5.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 5.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars