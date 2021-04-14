Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible breaks cover

- Most driver-focussed convertible of the GT range

In the wake of the recently revealed Continental Speed, Bentley has dropped the veils from the open-top go-fast version of the grand tourer – the Continental GT Speed Convertible. Being called the most powerful, driver-focused interpretation till date, the GT Convertible Speed packs some exciting changes both inside and out.

Let’s start with the powerplant first. This third-generation of Continental line-up is powered by the reworked version of the iconic 6.0-litre W12 which, in the Convertible Speed puts out 650bhp and an earth-shattering 900Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the drop-top convertible will do 0-100kmph in mere 3.7 seconds (that’s faster than some hardcore supercars) and has a claimed top speed of 335kmph.

Designed, handcrafted, and engineered at Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, the GT Speed Convertible benefits with improved chassis, all-wheel steering, an electronic rear differential, and the option of carbon-ceramic brakes. There’s also an active air suspension (also seen in the Bentayga) that works in conjunction with electric motors within each anti-roll bar to resist body roll. Bentley says that in its firmest setting, these motors can deliver 1,300Nm in 0.3 seconds to counteract cornering forces and keep the body level.

Like many new-age soft-top convertibles, this one too is fitted with a tailored ‘Z-fold’ roof. The soft top can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph. And the seven exterior roof colour options include a contemporary interpretation of traditional British tweed. Other colour options are black, blue, claret, and grey along with eight interior roof liner finishes ranging from red to Magnolia.

What’s more, the roof, with its sealing system improvements and acoustic treatments, contributes to a three-decibel reduction in overall noise levels. According to the British marque, this Convertible Speed is as quiet as the previous generation Continental GT Coupe.

In terms of distinguished appearance, the GT Speed Convertible wears tweaked bumpers and side skirts, ‘Speed’ badges all around like on the sills, front fender, and the radiator grille that is done dark tin. It sits on the 22-inch forged Speed alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel is complemented by a colour-split Hide with 15 main and 11 secondary options to choose from. Adding to the opulence is the diamond quilting, piano-black veneer, open-pore wood inserts made of exotic materials, sport pedals, neck warmers with heated steering and armrest, and a host of ‘Speed’ badging scattered all around.

Prices for the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible aren’t divulged yet.