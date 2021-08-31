CarWale
    Volkswagen Polo and Vento prices to be hiked effective 1 September, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Polo and Vento prices to be hiked effective 1 September, 2021

     Prices for the Polo and Vento to be increased by up to 3 per cent, depending on the variant

    - The price hike will not be applicable for the Polo GT variant

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent beginning from 1 September, 2021. The brand will increase prices across models including the Polo and Vento in lieu of the rising input costs. 

    According to the carmaker, the price revision will be up to 3 per cent and 2 per cent across variants of the Polo and Vento, respectively. This price hike will not be applicable to the Polo GT variant. Additionally, customers booking these models up to 31 August, 2021 will get a price protection.

    The current product range of Volkswagen cars in India includes the Polo, Vento, T-Roc, and Tiguan AllSpace. The brand will introduce a new model in the form of the Taigun SUV towards the end of next month, details of which are available here.

