Porsche lists new 718 models on its India website; to be launched soon

Porsche has added two new 718 range models namely the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 to its India website. And it indicates that the sportscar manufacturer will launch them in the country soon. In addition to these two 718s, Porsche also plans to bring the 718 Spyder with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission which is likely to be available as a piece of optional equipment.

The 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 twins were first introduced at the beginning of 2020 with a tuned-up engine borrowed from the GT4. Therefore, both the GTS 4.0 sportscars feature a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine that develops 394bhp and 419Nm of torque. This motor in the GTS 4.0 models paired with a six-speed manual gearbox can go from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds with a top speed limited to 293kmph. Porsche could also offer a seven-speed PDK automatic alongside the standard manual transmission.

Furthermore, Porsche has equipped both the mid-mounted engine vehicles with some standard features such as sports exhaust system, Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical limited-slip differential and Sports Chrono package. On the other hand, the plush cockpit has an Alcantara trim with a dark interior. Porsche has not only used Alcantara on the Sports Seats Plus but also on the steering, centre console, door armrests and the gear-stick. It also gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment and an upgraded Track Precision app.

Apart from the GTS twins, Porsche has also equipped the 718 Spyder with its famous seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. It comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and this setup is capable of making 414bhp and 420Nm of torque. However, when paired with the seven-speed PDK, it can produce 430Nm of torque. Thus the 718 Spyder can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds.