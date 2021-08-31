Next-gen three-row Duster christened Dacia Jogger; debut on 3 September 2021

-To be showcased in five-seat and seven-seat guise

-Expected to come to India in the future

The next-generation three-row Renault/Dacia Duster has been christened the Jogger and will officially be unveiled globally on 3 September. In an official statement, Dacia said that the car will be available in both five-seat and seven-seat variants with both options expected to be showcased.

The Jogger will be the first time Dacia/Renault is adding a proper third row to this class of vehicles and is expected to spawn an identity of its own above the Duster range of vehicles. The spy images and teasers indicate that it will be the production-spec version of the Dacia Bigster concept that was showcased at the start of this year.

It’s safe to say that the Jogger will come to India, probably with the Duster badge. Given the growth of five-seat and seven seat vehicles in the D-segment, it is expected to be offered here in both configurations.