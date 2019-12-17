Volkswagen launches the 21st CBC in Mumbai

- New Corporate Business Centre opened in Mumbai

- Will provide holistic services to corporate customers

- Marks a decade long partnership with Shaman cars

Volkswagen India has recently inaugurated a new Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Mumbai. This is the 21st CBC in India and commemorates the carmaker's 10th anniversary association with Shaman Cars in Mumbai.

The facility has been opened in partnership with Shaman Cars Pvt. Ltd. This group has won numerous recognition accolades for its after-sales services. The Volkswagen Downtown team has grown multi-fold while catering to over 15,000 customers. Its new CBC will make sure this continues and, in fact, it will take this further by providing holistic services to corporate customers.

The new CBC has a dedicated team to offer curated services. These range from attractive offers on the product portfolio, customized service packages to tailor-made financing options. Despite completing its target of opening 20 CBCs by the end of 2019, Volkswagen has inaugurated another one. There are two reasons then to call for a celebration for Volkswagen Passenger Cars India along with the Volkswagen Downtown team. The first reason is for the inauguration of the 21st Corporate Business Centre and another reason to celebrate is their 10th year of association.