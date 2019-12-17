Mitsubishi Outlander receives a price cut of Rs 5.33 lakhs

Mitsubishi has discreetly slashed the price of the Outlander by Rs 5.33 lakhs. The model was launched in 2018 with a price tag of Rs 31.95 lakhs, following which the prices were hiked to Rs 32.26 lakhs. With the price cut, the current price tag stands at Rs 26.93 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Powering the Mitsubishi Outlander is a 2.4-litre petrol engine that produces 165bhp and 222Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a CVT gearbox with paddle shifters. Also on offer is a 4WD system. Safety features of the model include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and stability control.

Exterior highlights of the Mitsubishi Outlander include twin slat grille, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, LED fog lamps and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with an electric sunroof, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto (mirroring), dual zone climate control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, push button start and an electrically adjustable driver seat.