2020 Kia K5 fastback sedan revealed

- New design, feature and mechanical updates

- Debut of new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission

- The K5 GT to feature aggressive styling elements

Kia Motors has revealed the 2020 K5 fastback sedan with a driver-focussed interior, new powertrain options and cutting-edge technologies. This time around, the new model will get an all-wheel drive system in addition to the standard front-wheel drive system. Moreover the new model will be offered with a choice of gasoline ‘Smartstream’ engines and it marks the debut of new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission.

The new K5 fastback sedan has been jointly designed by three of Kia’s design studios in North America, Europe and Korea. In the front, the K5 features the evolved ‘Tiger Nose’ grille with LED headlamps and ‘heart beat’ signature DRLs. The vehicle gets a wider air intake in the lower half of the bumper. The vehicle now has a muscular and sportier lean-forward stance. As for dimensions, the height of the vehicle has been reduced by 20mm (to 1,445mm), while the car’s overall length has been extended by 50mm (to 4,905mm), its width by 25mm (to 1,860mm), and its wheelbase by 45mm (to 2,850mm). The new K5 will be available with a choice of 16, 17 and 18-inch machine-cut aluminum alloy wheel design options. The Kia K5 GT will get more aggressive front and rear bumpers along with special ‘GT’ badges, dual twin exhaust tips and distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels.

As for the interior, the new model features Kia’s latest infotainment system which is attached to the instrument cluster in front of the driver. Certain trims are offered with optional 10.25-inch touchscreen that sit alongside Kia’s new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the vehicle gets mood lighting system and 12-speaker BOSE surround-sound audio system. The dashboard is available in a series of metallic and wood-effect surfaces for a more sophisticated appearance and feel and the cabin is upholstered in a wide range of single and dual-tone colour schemes with cloth, synthetic leather and leather options.

Mechanically, the Kia K5 will be offered with a choice of gasoline engines. The new ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-liter T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine will be available with the new Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology. The CVVD regulates valve duration according to driving conditions, instead of operating on a fixed duration, boosting performance at low-to-mid engine speeds and boosting fuel efficiency. The 1.6-liter T-GDi engine works up to a peak 178bhp at 5,500rpm, with a 265Nm torque output across a wide range of engine speeds (1,500-4,500 rpm).