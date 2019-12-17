Ford offering Endeavour, Aspire and EcoSport with discounts up to Rs 2 lakhs

- Manual variants of the Endevaour available with benefits up to Rs 2 lakhs

- No discounts on the Figo

Select Ford dealers in India are offering huge discounts across the model range for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and women’s special offer.

The manual and automatic variants of the Ford Endeavour can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 50,000 respectively. The EcoSport is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a women’s special offer worth Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Ford Aspire include a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Freestyle is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a women’s special offer worth Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Figo.