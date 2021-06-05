CarWale
    Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care Service initiative

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,239 Views
    Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care Service initiative

    - Volkswagen is offering a complimentary 10-point check-up on all the models in its range

    - The company is also offering discounts on sanitisation treatments and special offers on batteries, tires, extended warranty, and Service Value Packages (SVP) 

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today rolled out its Monsoon Car Care Service initiative for its customers across the country. Service technicians at the Volkswagen authorised workshops will conduct the complimentary 10-point monsoon vehicle health check-up, along with inspecting the car for parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. The Monsoon Car Care Service has commenced from 1 June, 2021 across Volkswagen service facilities in India.

    Under the monsoon car care campaign, customers will be able to access high-quality services from the brand including a mix of a complimentary 10-point monsoon check-up and offers on tyres and batteries to ensure the safety of the vehicles and the occupants during the monsoons. Furthermore, Volkswagen India is offering a complete vehicle sanitisation service, by providing benefits on the anti-microbial treatments, fumigation, and ozone treatments. The brand has also rolled out special offers on its extended warranty, value-added services, and service value packages. Last month, Volkswagen India announced an extended comprehensive service support to all the customers whose car services were due and missed during the lockdown period, details of which are available here.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “For Volkswagen India, safety and convenience of its customers has always been a top priority. With the restricted vehicle movement due to the lockdown situation, it is indeed important that all vehicles are checked periodically for the safety and comfort of our customers for a hassle-free driving experience. It is our endeavor to offer best in class services and peace-of-mind ownership experience, by delivering the Volkswagen standard service and expertise.”

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
