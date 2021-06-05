Top-three Maruti Suzuki cars sold in India in May 2021

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has registered a considerable drop in sales last month due to the bi-annual maintenance shutdown from 1 May to 16 May. The 50 per cent drop in production has resulted in limited dispatches last month. Given the limited production last month, the company’s consecutive bestseller, the Swift was outsold by Hyundai Creta. The top-three bestsellers for the company are as follows –

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift brand has always been a strong contributor to Maruti Suzuki sales in the country. Maruti Suzuki sold 7,005 units of the Swift last month. The company introduced the 2021 Swift in India late in February with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated model is available in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and the ZXI+. The automatic option is available from the VXI variant onwards, while the dual-tone option is limited to the top-spec ZXI+ variant. To learn more about 2021 Swift, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerged as the second bestseller for the company in May 2021. Moreover, the Dzire compact sedan is the only one in its category to feature in the top-10 list of cars sold in India in May 2021. Maruti Suzuki sold 5,819 units of the Dzire compact sedan in India last month. In the same period last year, the company sold 2,215 units of the Dzire sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno takes third place with 4,803-unit sales in India last month. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also the bestselling premium hatchback in the country. That said, the Baleno has dropped down to the seventh rank among top-10 cars sold in India in May 2021.

As most parts of the country have entered unlock phase, car sales are once again expected to pick up pace in the days to come.