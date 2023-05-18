Volkswagen inaugurates three new touchpoints in Karnataka

- Located in Belagavi, Davanagere, and Vijayapura

- Provides sales and services to customers

Volkswagen India has strengthened its presence in Karnataka with the addition of three new touchpoints, increasing the manufacturer’s network strength to 17 sales and 13 service touchpoints in the state. The new facilities are located in the city of Belagavi, Davanagere, and Vijayapura. The following are the address of the new facilities:

Touchpoint Address Volkswagen Belagavi No. 18/4, Old PB Road, near alarwa bridge, NH48, Halaga, Belagavi Volkswagen Davanagere PB Road, near GMIT college, Davanagere Volkswagen Vijayapura Opposite hypermart, Solapur-Bangalore highway, Rambhapur, Vijayapura

In addition, customers can also reach out to these three touchpoints for pre-owned car buying, selling, exchanging, and upgrading through Das WeltAuto. With the inauguration of these three new facilities, the brand’s network now stands at 157 showrooms and 124 workshops across 115 cities in the country.

Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “All the three cities of Karnataka – Belagavi, Davanagere, and Vijayapura are growing at a rapid pace with significant industrialisation, evolving it into a modern hub. With the expansion of our network facilities in the state, we are making our German-engineered & safe carlines more accessible to our customers. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the three new facilities and providing them with world-class experience and services.”