Volkswagen ID7 electric sedan debuts at CES 2023

- Global premiere in the second quarter of this year

- WLTP-claimed range of 700 kilometres

An all-new car is set to join the Volkswagen ID family at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This one is called the ID7 and it is an all-electric four-door sedan showcased under camouflage ahead of its global premiere set to take place in the second quarter of 2023.

Based on the same MEB dedicated-electric platform as the rest of the ID models, the ID7 takes its cues from the ID.Aero Concept which was showcased in June last year. The production-ready version of the ID7 is likely to carry all the design elements from the concept.

In fact, the show car is fitted with the same alloy wheel design, albeit wrapped in a slightly higher tyre profile. We’d have loved the lighting signature from the concept to be carried over as well, but this road-going version carries a plane-Jane design.

The actual dimensions of the low-slung sedan aren’t revealed yet, but the wheelbase is claimed to be just short of three metres – 2.97 metres to be precise. On the inside, the ID7 gets a new driver’s display concept along with a new augmented-reality head-up display. Secondly, the centre console gets a 15-inch touchscreen with a newer interface. Apart from that, VW debuts a new smart air con system with dynamic air vents and AC controls integrated into the infotainment system.

To be built in the Emden facility in Germany, the ID7 is one of the ten new electric cars that Volkswagen is planning to launch by 2026.