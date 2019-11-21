Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen ID Vizzion Space Concept previews future EV estate

November 21, 2019, 11:03 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Newest ID Concept previews ID5 electric station wagon  

- Production version could arrive in 2022  

Expanding its ID electric family, Volkswagen has showcased the new ID Vizzion Space Concept at the ongoing 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show. The eight ID Concept is based on the Vizzion Concept from last year. The Vizzion was a sedan, while the Space is a station wagon of the future.  

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

The Vizzion Space is underpinned by the same MEB platform as the other ID Concepts. It is powered by an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack which has a claimed range of 560 kilometres under the WLTP cycle. The ID Vizzion is available with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configuration. In the FWD version, wheels are fed by a 205kW electric motor while the rear-wheels get a more powerful 265kW electric motor. The Space can do 0-100kmph in five seconds and has a top speed of 175kmph.  

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

In terms of appearance, the Space Vizzion carries forward the similar design language as seen on the other members of the ID family. Upfront, there is a large grille with an illuminated logo and LED matrix headlamps. There are LED strips running across the width of the front and wrap around the sides. The elongated roofline ends in a rakish D-pillar while the rear tail lamps are similar to its sedan brethren.   

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

The cabin has the typical ID elements with augmented reality heads-up display, large 15.6-inch digital screen mounted on the centre console, and upholstery wrapped in AppleSkin – an artificial leather containing an amount of residual material from apple juice production. The instrument cluster is replaced by a small display giving out basic driving information. Also new is the ID Light – an interactive light strip between the A-pillars giving out additional information to the driver.  

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Set to go on sale in 2021, the Vizzion Space will come in different versions for different markets of North America, Europe and China. It will follow the ID3 and ID4 and could adopt the ID5 moniker.   

