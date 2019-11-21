Toyota launches its first Toyota driving school in Odisha

- TKM partners with its dealer in Bhubaneswar - Espirit Toyota

- Aims to promote ‘Drive Right-Drive Safe’ culture on roads for safer mobility

- The initiative is in line with the company’s ambitious target to open 50 ‘Toyota Driving Schools’ in next five years

- The company already has twelve other driving schools at Kochi, Lucknow, Hyderabad (2 outlets), Chennai (2 outlets), Kolkata, Faridabad, Vijayawada, Surat, Mumbai and Palakkad.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched its thirteenth ‘Toyota Driving School’ in India at Espirit Toyota in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This is the company’s first driving school in the state of Odisha.

‘Toyota Driving School’ looks to make each of their students a responsible and safe driver. As per Toyota, this is possible through their training module that includes integrating technical expertise with enhancing behavioural skills to create awareness about safety. The curriculum is claimed to have a comprehensive driver training program that consists of topics such as traffic management, rules, discipline, responsibilities, simulation and a lot more.

Sunil Taneja, MD, Espirit Toyota said, “We are proud to partner with Toyota Kirloskar Motor in its sustained efforts of creating a safer driving ecosystem in the country. Being the capital city of the state and a centre of economic, educational and cultural importance of East India, Bhubaneswar brings with it the issues of growing population and rising density of vehicles, making road safety a challenge. With the opening of this driving school, we would be able to inculcate a responsible driving behaviour amongst the people in our city. This will help us significantly contribute towards reducing road mishaps due to driver faults.”