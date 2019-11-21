Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Maybach SUV teased ahead of debut

November 21, 2019, 09:45 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Maybach SUV teased ahead of debut

- New teaser reveals front profile of Mercedes GLS based Maybach SUV

- The model will be unveiled at the 2019 Guangzhou Motor Show

Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place later today, the Mercedes-Maybach SUV has been teased via the brand’s social media channels. A single teaser image partly reveals the fascia of the model that has been finished in a shade of red.

As seen in the teaser image, the Mercedes GLS-Class based Maybach SUV features a chrome grille with vertical slats and the Maybach branding. Sitting on the hood is the Mercedes logo while the LED DRLs and LED headlamps are positioned on either side. Also on offer is a new bumper with redesigned air-vents. Previous spy images also hint that the model could be equipped with a set of new alloy wheels, chrome trim for the rear bumper and reworked exhaust outlets.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Exterior

Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS based SUV could include a 6.0-litre V12 engine or a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor. Transmission duties might be taken care of by a nine-speed automatic transmission. The model could be offered with a four-seat and five-seat format, with the former being available as a standard option. Upon launch, the Mercedes-Maybach SUV will rival the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

