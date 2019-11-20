BMW rolls out BS-6 compliant petrol engine range from Chennai plant

BMW India has rolled out BS-6 engines across the model range for the petrol variants. The diesel range of all models and variants will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines. Beginning next year, BMW India will increase prices of all BS-6 models by up to six per-cent.

The BMW plant at Chennai has commenced production of BS-6 diesel variants of the 5 Series and the 6 Series Gran Turismo. The new BS-6 X1 will also hit the shop-floor soon. The company is currently providing offers on limited stocks of the BS-4 variants.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, said, “2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BS-VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI car across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with latest products, newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS-IV variants.”