Tata rolls out ‘Mega Service Camp’ across India

- This service initiative will be conducted in over 400 cities, across 650 workshops throughout India

- All existing Tata Motors customers can take advantage of this service campaign

Tata Motors has just announced a Mega Service Camp for its customers from 21 November to 30 November.

This service camp will provide customers with services such as a free comprehensive vehicle check-up, car wash, and discounts of up to 10 percent on original spare parts, oil, accessories and labour charges. Customers can also avail offers on value added services, vehicle insurance and exchange offers in case they wish to trade their existing Tata cars.

Tata Motors has been constantly strengthening its service quality to offer a hassle-free ownership experience. In fact, Tata Motors was ranked the second highest in the prestigious J.D. Power India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study for three years in a row.

Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager, Tata Motors said, “After the success of the previous mega campaigns, this year’s edition aims at enhancing the Tata Motors service brand and maintaining its valuable relationship with its customers. Through this initiative, we hope to keep up with evolving demands and cater to the ever-changing needs of our customers while maintaining high quality service.”