    Upcoming CarWale reviews to go live from 24 to 26 June

    Jay Shah

    278 Views
    After the broad period under the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the month of June is witnessing numerous car launches. While most of them received a facelift or a mid-life update, a handful of new models were also introduced this month. The three cars that captivated our attention were the Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq, and the BMW 5 Series facelift. We have driven them all and this week we will bring to you the detailed reviews. 

    BMW 5 Series facelift – 24 June

    BMW India is gearing up to launch the refreshed version of one of its best-selling sedans – the 5 Series. Although the powertrain options under the hood are unlike to witness an update, the subtle cosmetic upgrades along with an improved feature list give the new 5 Series the much-needed modern and fresh apprise. Head to CarWale tomorrow at 12:30pm to read our first-drive review of the BMW 5 Series facelift. 

    Hyundai Alcazar – 25 June

    With the new Alcazar, Hyundai has now stepped inside the new three-row SUV territory. Building on the strong bedrock laid down by its five-seat sibling, Creta, the Alcazar takes things forward promising increased practicality, a feature-rich cabin, multiple powertrain and gearbox options, and an untroubled ownership experience. However, is the third row as usable as on the Tata Safari or the MG Hector Plus? We answer it along with a detailed review of the Hyundai Alcazar in our review scheduled to go live on 25 June at 11am.

    Skoda Kushaq – 26 June

    After countless spy shots, teaser images, and an official unveil, Skoda is all set to launch and announce the prices of its entry-level Kushaq SUV. With this SUV, the carmaker bets high on making its way into the most competitive segment in India. But, is it better than its Korean rivals? Will the lack of a diesel powertrain be a deal-breaker for the Indian car buyers? Moreover, will the extensive localisation help Skoda to price it aggressively? The answer to these questions along with our review unfurls in our first-drive review on 26 June at 11am.

    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
