Renault Duster facelift showcased; gets new design and more features

Renault Duster aka Dacia Duster in the international market has received fresh design elements and more feature highlights. As revealed by Dacia, the new Duster features fresh design upgrades and more features as compared to its predecessor. The India-bound Renault Duster is expected to get more-or-less similar upgrades. Read below to know more about what to expect from the Duster facelift.

Exterior

The updated Duster has been revealed in new Desert Orange colour. The SUV’s facia is inspired by Dacia Sandero and the Sandero Stepway, which feature Y-shaped DRLs integrated into the headlamps and a 3D chrome radiator grille. The company claims that the always-on lighting at the front and rear embodies the new Dacia light signature. Interestingly, the Duster is the first Dacia model to be equipped with front LED direction indicators. This technology is also used for the dipped headlights (with standard automatic main beam activation), as well as the number plate lights. With minimal power consumption, the LEDs offer brighter lighting during the day and night, thereby offering superior visibility to both the driver and other road users.

It is further believed that Dacia engineers have improved the aerodynamic performance in the updated Duster. For freshness, the new Duster gets revised alloy wheels with a set of new 16-inch and 17-inch allow wheel options. The company further claims that the drag resistance has reduced considerably to offer a better fuel economy.

Interior

As a part of fresh updates, the Duster now gets new upholstery, a new headrest, and ahigh centre console with a wide retracting armrest. The vehicle features an eight-inch touchscreen with two multi-media systems. The slim headrest claims to offer better visibility of the front to the rear seat occupants. Further, the vehicle gets a high centre console with a wide armrest that retracts 70mm and offers storage space of 1.1-litre.

The standard equipment list includes an onboard computer screen, automatic main beam activation, cruise control, and speed limiter with backlit controls on the steering wheel. The higher variants will offer automatic climate control with a digital display and heated front seats. Customers can also choose from two new multimedia systems along with a range of media customisation options. With Media Nav, the multimedia system offers onboard navigation and Wi-Fi connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new model will also offer economical driving information, while the four-wheel-drive version gets the 4x4 Monitor which displays an altimeter, inclinometer, and compass information. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a boot space of up to 478-litres.

Engine

In the European market, the 2021 Duster is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 89bhp, a 1.3-litre petrol in two power tunes – 128bhp or 148bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel producing an output of 113bhp, and a 1.0-litre bi-fuel motor that can run on petrol or LPG. In India, the vehicle is expected to be powered by existing power engines.

In terms of safety, the vehicle gets park assist, hill start assist, adaptive hill descent control (only in 4x4), a multiview camera, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and more.