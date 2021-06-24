New BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 62.90 lakh

- The BMW 5 Series facelift is available in three variants

- The model receives updates to the exterior design as well as new features

BMW has introduced the facelifted 5 Series in India, with prices starting at Rs 62.90 lakh. Unveiled back in May last year, the model is available in three variants that include the 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line, and the 530d M Sport. We have driven the 5 Series facelift and you can read our review here.

Under the hood, the BMW 5 Series facelift continues to be offered with three powertrain options that include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol motor is tuned to produce 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the four and six-cylinder diesel engines produce 188bhp and 400Nm of torque, and 261bhp and 620Nm of torque, respectively. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

Changes to the exterior design of the new BMW 5 Series facelift include an updated fascia with new LED headlamps and twin L-shaped LED DRLs, a taller and wider grille, new alloy wheels, redesigned rear bumper, and smoked LED tail lights.

Inside, the 2021 BMW 5 Series comes equipped with updates such as the latest iDrive 7 operating system for the 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. Also on offer are Over The Air (OTA) updates and a Drive Recorder. Rivals to the new BMW 5 Series facelift include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and the Jaguar XF.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the BMW 5 Series facelift (all prices, ex-showroom):

530i M Sport: Rs 62.90 lakh

520d Luxury Line: Rs 63.90 lakh

530d M Sport: Rs 71.90 lakh

Check out our video review below: