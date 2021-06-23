MINI Three-Door hatch, Convertible, and JCW launched in India: Now in pictures

MINI has introduced the new Three-Door hatch, Convertible, and the John Cooper Works (JCW) in the country. All three models get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates and are sold as Completely Built-Up Units (CBUs). To learn more about all three models in detail, click here.

The new MINI Three-Door hatch now gets an updated hexagonal grille, while the headlamps now feature integrated fog lamps. The LED side indicators are integrated into the redesigned side scuttles.

For freshness, the rear fog lights are integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit. The sides are highlighted by new contours of the wheel arch surrounds. The vehicle gets 17-inch light-alloy wheels as standard.

The feature list in the Three-Door includes an 8.8-inch colour touchscreen display, a new multifunction steering wheel, touch-sensitive favourite buttons, ambient lighting, and more.

The new MINI Convertible also gets a similar fascia as the Three-Door hatch. The new air intakes are vertically integrated with the bodywork and increase the aerodynamics. The two-door Convertible has most of the styling elements from the Three-Door hatch except for a fixed roof. Customers can choose from a wide range of light-alloy wheels in different styles to suit individuals’ character.

As for the interior, like the Three-Door hatch, the Convertible is offered with two new standard upholstery options - Cloth-Leatherette combination in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Black Pearl Carbon Black.

The new MINI John Cooper Works hatchback features a new hexagonal radiator grille in the centre which is characterised by a honeycomb pattern. The cross member at the bottom edge gets a red-coloured finish.

Additional visual highlights for the MINI JCW include contrasting paint finish on the roof and mirror caps in white, black, or Chilli Red.

The MINI Excitement Pack offers LED interior and ambient lighting that illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door. Additionally, the new ‘Lounge’ and ‘Sport’ modes offer a choice of six interior light colours each.