    Turtle Wax India opens new facility in Mumbai

    CarWale Team

    164 Views
    Turtle Wax India opens new facility in Mumbai

    Turtle Wax has announced the launch of its co-branded car-care studio in Mumbai, Maharashtra in partnership with Carxotic. It is located at Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill and has been equipped with Turtle Wax’s latest detailing technologies and a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel.

    For the last 5 years, Carxotic has been leading the car care and detailing industry in Mumbai. Paired with Turtle Wax’s detailing innovation and expertise and aimed at offering superior value through best-in-class quality and customer service, Turtle Wax Car Care Studio® caters to consumer demands for professional vehicle maintenance and hygiene. The studio offers a multitude of care packages from Turtle Wax’s ceramic and graphene range using the latest technologies to deliver unsurpassed results.

    Commenting on the launch Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India said, “Mumbai is our top and fastest-growing market for Turtle wax and the entire car care here in India. With another addition in Maharashtra, we aim to provide the best-in-class premium quality car detailing service across the state through this all-new studio in Mumbai. The brand is proud to have the largest range of categories and products to experience the unique DIFM services available. We are confident, that our partnership with Carxotic will enable us to provide good car care services and benefits in the region. We take pride in our dealer network and will continue to strengthen it in the coming years and be present in tier two and tier three towns of the country, too.”

