    Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    Tata Motors has recently introduced the Jet Edition range of SUVs in India to boost car sales this festive season. The company has introduced new special edition variants of the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and the Nexon EV

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition.

    What’s good about it?

    The newly introduced Nexon EV Jet Edition is available in both Prime and Max options. The vehicle features the unique Starlight exterior colour – a dual-tone combination of Earthy Bronze and platinum silver roof. Further, it gets 16-inch jet black diamond-cut alloy wheels and dual-tone interior in Oyster White and Granite Black combination with bronze deco stitch. Additionally, it features a techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad, piano black centre console, and ‘#Jet’ motif on the headrest.

    What’s not so good? 

    The Jet Edition range is available only in the top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the existing powertrains.

    Specifications

    Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor - 30.2kWh battery

    127bhp and 245Nm 

    Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor - 40.5kWh battery 

    141bhp and 250Nm  

    Did you know?

    The Nexon EV Jet Edition attracts a premium of Rs 20,000 over the standard model.

