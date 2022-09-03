CarWale
    Hyundai Bluelink gets In-app Digital Services

    CarWale Team

    Hyundai has announced the launch of Industry First In-App innovative digital services through its connected technology platform- Bluelink. They have partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Park+ to provide a complete range of end-to-end timesaving fuel and parking services. These newly introduced In-App Value-added Services are innovative features on Bluelink™ offering customers seamless services and contactless payment options for services like Fuel and parking in just a few clicks.

    Commenting on the announcement of the Bluelink In-App Value-added Services, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said, 'Strengthening our brand philosophy of 'Beyond Mobility', we are delighted to share another strong move towards offering the most advanced technology with more exciting features, that will enrich and augment the future mobility experience of our customers. We have leveraged our tech prowess to take customer convenience a notch higher and realize our goal of delivering the connected mobility solutions of the future. With the rollout of these In-App services through Hyundai Bluelink™ connected technology platform, HMIL has become the First OEM in India to offer a one-stop solution of contactless payment services for Fuel and parking.”

