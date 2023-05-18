Toyota India ramps up production with the commencement of third-shift

- Aimed to boost plant’s production capacity by 30 per cent

- Waiting period for popular models likely to come down

Toyota India has announced the commencement of its third-shift operations at the Bidadi plant. Slated to begin later this month, the brand will increase the production capacity of the plant by 30 per cent. Concurrently, this will also help the company to generate 25 per cent additional employment which, as the brand states, will be sourced from the Toyota Technical Training Institute.

Reduced waiting period of the Innova Hycross Hybrid?

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid currently demands a waiting period of close to 26 months. The commencement of the new shift is likely to bring down the waiting period considerably. Other models in Toyota’s lineup with high waiting periods include the Hyryder Hybrid (18 to 20 months) and the Innova Crysta Diesel (five to six months).

Maruti Engage effect?

It is confirmed news that Maruti’s Hycross derivative will make its market debut in July 2023. Likely to be called ‘Engage’, the MPV will boast of the hybrid powertrain and ADAS features and will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant. The MPV is currently in its testing phase and will be the brand’s new flagship model.