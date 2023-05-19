CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun Lava Blue colour variant arrives at dealerships

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Taigun Lava Blue colour variant arrives at dealerships

    - Taigun to get multiple new variants from June

    - Shares the Lava Blue paint scheme with Skoda siblings

    Volkswagen India, at its annual press conference last month, announced a series of updates in the form of variants and exterior changes to its MQB siblings, the Virtus and Taigun. While doing so, the carmaker also introduced a new exterior colour option called, Lava Blue, for the sedan and the SUV. 

    Colour options of the Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, a month later, the Lava Blue colour of the Volkswagen Taigun has been spotted at a dealership. The variant in question here is the Topline trim. Along with this new colour, Taigun can be had in seven colour options – Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, and Rising Blue. Notably, this new Lava Blue colour scheme is available in Skoda’s lineup too.

    Volkswagen Taigun’s features list

    Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Taigun comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also gets an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, LED headlamps and DRLs, and an engine start/stop button.

    Specifications of petrol engines of the Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the five-star safety-rated SUV comes equipped with BS6 Phase 2-updated engines: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol. The former produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-step DSG gearbox.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
