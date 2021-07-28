Toyota extends hybrid electric battery warranty to eight years

- Extension on battery warranty from three to eight years now

- Applicable for new Self-charging Hybrid Electric Models

- Aim to increase adoption of electric vehicles

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a new 2021 hybrid electric vehicle battery warranty for eight years. It is said to be the longest warranty period offered in the industry.

This new initiative will benefit all prospective buyers of Toyota Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEV). Currently, the carmaker offers the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire as SHEV models with three years or 1,00,000 kilometres of battery warranty. Now, this is extended to eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) for all SHEVs sold with effect from August 1, 2021.

This announcement comes on the occasion of 'World Nature Conservation Day' observed across the world on 28 July. TKM believes that a technology-neutral approach will not only be a quicker but even more accessible and inclusive way to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The brand's Prius and the Camry were the first models to bring in electrified technologies. Now, the Camry continues to do that with its latest model, with the Vellfire joining the bandwagon.