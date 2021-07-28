BMW X7 facelift spied testing with split headlamp setup

- The BMW X7 facelift could debut later this year or by early 2022

- The model is expected to get updates to the exterior design

BMW has already commenced work on the facelifted X7 ahead of its debut that could take place by the end of the year or in early 2022. A new set of spy shots give us a closer look at the changes the updated model is bound to receive.

Up-front is where the majority of the changes to the BMW X7 facelift will lie, and this is clearly visible from the split headlamp setup that the test-mule is running with. The split headlamp design is becoming a common sight across manufacturers, and we expect BMW to get a similar setup with the X7, where the top section will function as the DRL and indicator, while the lower section will act as the main headlight.

The folks at Munich could also be working on this design to pull attention away from the large grilles that most of its models have been sporting these days. The BMW X7 facelift test-mule is also camouflaged at the rear, hinting that we could see a set of revised LED tail lights.

Details regarding the changes to the interior of the BMW X7 facelift, if any, are unknown at the moment. The international-spec model could gain new powertrains, while the India-spec X7 facelift could carry on with the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.