Top 5 bestselling cars in India in November 2022

The lucrative festive deals and new car launches have played a vital role in boosting car sales in India in November 2022. Four out of the top five cars sold in the country last month are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling models in November 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the bestselling model in the country. The company sold 20,945 units of the Baleno hatchback last month compared to 9,931 unit sales in November 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 111 per cent. The recently introduced CNG-variant has boosted sales for the premium hatchback.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV secured the second rank in November 2022 with a sales growth of 61 per cent. The vehicle registered 15,871 unit sales in November 2022 as against 9,831 unit sales in the same period last year. Both ICE and electric versions of the compact SUV are popular choices among car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The bestselling model in October has dropped down to the third position with 15,663 unit sales in November 2022 as against 13,812 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 13 per cent. The Alto has missed the second position by 208 units!

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The hatchback claimed the fourth rank in India last month. The company registered 15,153 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 14,568 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of four per cent. The Indian automaker introduced the Swift CNG version in August 2022 and is one of the popular choices among buyers in this segment.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Despite a drop of 13 per cent, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has made it to the top five list with 14,720 unit sales in November 2022 as compared to 16,853 unit sales in the same period last year. The drop in numbers is likely to be due to the recently introduced Swift CNG in the country.