CarWale

    Top 5 bestselling cars in India in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    212 Views
    Top 5 bestselling cars in India in November 2022

    The lucrative festive deals and new car launches have played a vital role in boosting car sales in India in November 2022. Four out of the top five cars sold in the country last month are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling models in November 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the bestselling model in the country. The company sold 20,945 units of the Baleno hatchback last month compared to 9,931 unit sales in November 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 111 per cent. The recently introduced CNG-variant has boosted sales for the premium hatchback. 

    Tata Nexon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon compact SUV secured the second rank in November 2022 with a sales growth of 61 per cent. The vehicle registered 15,871 unit sales in November 2022 as against 9,831 unit sales in the same period last year. Both ICE and electric versions of the compact SUV are popular choices among car buyers in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The bestselling model in October has dropped down to the third position with 15,663 unit sales in November 2022 as against 13,812 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 13 per cent. The Alto has missed the second position by 208 units! 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The hatchback claimed the fourth rank in India last month. The company registered 15,153 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 14,568 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of four per cent. The Indian automaker introduced the Swift CNG version in August 2022 and is one of the popular choices among buyers in this segment. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Despite a drop of 13 per cent, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has made it to the top five list with 14,720 unit sales in November 2022 as compared to 16,853 unit sales in the same period last year. The drop in numbers is likely to be due to the recently introduced Swift CNG in the country. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Jeep Grand Cherokee first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5612 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5612 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 bestselling cars in India in November 2022