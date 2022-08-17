Tata Tigor colour options revised

- Tata Motors has added two new colours to the Tigor range

- The company has also discontinued two colours of the model

Tata Motors has discreetly updated the colour options of the Tigor sub-four metre sedan. According to the details available, the carmaker has removed two colours and added two new colours to the model’s line-up.

The Tata Tigor will no longer be offered in the Pure Silver and Opal White (mono tone) paintjobs. At the same time, the company has added two new colours including Deep Red and Opal White with black roof, the latter being the second dual-tone option for the model. With the new revisions, the Tigor is now available in five colours including Magnetic Red with black roof, Deep Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White with black roof, and Daytona Grey.

Apart from the revision to the colour options, there are no changes to the Tata Tigor, be it in terms of specifications or features. The model is available in four variants including XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+, with the sole powertrain being the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant.