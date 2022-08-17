CNG spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are two strong competitors in the hatchback segment. Amid rising fuel costs and steadily growing demand for CNG models in the country, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have recently introduced CNG options in the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios. Changes are limited to new mechanical upgrades, while visually both the models have retained the styling elements from their respective petrol versions.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is available in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. On the other hand, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is available in three variant options – Magna, Sportz, and Asta.

Read below to learn more about the top differences –

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG variants are powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. In the petrol mode, this engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm, whereas in the CNG mode it generates 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the Swift S-CNG returns a fuel efficiency figure of 30.90 km/kg.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG variants are powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. In the petrol mode, this engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Whereas, in the CNG mode the vehicle produces 68bhp at 6,000rpms and 95Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Features

Depending on the variant, the feature list in the Swift CNG includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy wheels, electric ORVMs, rear defogger, front fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, and silver ornament on the front door armrest. Further, it also offers a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and engine push start-stop button.

On the other hand, the Grand i10 Nios offers features like projector headlamps, chrome door handles, 15-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a cooled glove box, and an adjustable headrest in the second row. Moreover, the hatchback also offers a smart key with push button start-stop, wireless charging, and a cooled glove box.

Conclusion

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios scores additional brownie points for offering a CNG option across three variants. Its CNG range starts at Rs 7.16 lakh and tops out at 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom), thereby making it marginally cheaper than its rival. The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 7.77 lakh and tops out at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the variant opted for, the hatchbacks will offer a modest feature list.