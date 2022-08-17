CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Motors and State Bank of India join hands to offer EV dealer finance solutions

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    238 Views
    Tata Motors and State Bank of India join hands to offer EV dealer finance solutions

    - Said to be the first-of-its-kind EV Inventory Financing program by a public sector bank for Tata Motors’ EV dealers

    - The company currently sells the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the X-Pres T EV in the electric vehicle segment

    Tata Motors has joined hands with the State Bank of India to offer Electronic Dealer Finance Solution (e-DFS) to its passenger EV dealers. According to the Indian automobile brand, this is the first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle (EV) inventory financing program by a public sector bank for Tata Motors’ EV dealers.

    The current range of Tata Motors’ electric vehicles in India includes the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the Xpres-T EV. The electric sub-division, known as Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), recently confirmed the acquisition of Ford India’s Sanand plant in Gujarat for an amount of Rs 725.7 crore.

    Commenting on the rollout of this finance scheme offer, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “To ensure we have faster EV adoption in the country, it is very important to have a strong network and empowered channel partners. By partnering with the State Bank of India, we have taken another step in this direction. They are India’s largest public sector bank with an extensive network and we are delighted to partner with them. We want to provide an exclusive financing program to our authorized electric passenger vehicle dealers, who will play an important role in driving the green mobility mission, bolstering sustainability in the country.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Vision 7S dashboard design revealed; unveil slated for 30 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32650 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.14 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32650 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors and State Bank of India join hands to offer EV dealer finance solutions