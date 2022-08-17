CarWale
    Skoda Vision 7S dashboard design revealed; unveil slated for 30 August

    Jay Shah

    732 Views
    - Will be a seven-seater SUV

    - To get a vertical free-standing touchscreen

    Ahead of the official unveiling of Skoda’s newest three-row electric SUV Concept, the Vision 7S on 30 August, the Czech carmaker has revealed its dashboard layout and design. Now, this one is thoroughly revamped and gets a new design for the infotainment and the steering wheel. 

    As per the released image, the Vision 7S will be the first Skoda to feature a vertically-stacked free-standing infotainment system. Further, the steering wheel has a new design too, with a flattened top and bottom giving an uninterrupted view of the instrument cluster. The vertical spokes merging at the centre of the steering is a departure from the two-spoke design and it also gets haptic controls. 

    Skoda Front Row Seats

    Below the massive infotainment unit are three circular dials with haptic controls. On the centre console are storage compartments with an option to dock smartphones. The earlier released sketch of the interior of the 7S also confirms a seating capacity of seven occupants. Moreover, the 7S will have two configurations for the cabin – driving and relaxing modes. The former, as the name suggests, aligns all the controls required while driving in an ideal position. Meanwhile, the relaxing mode slides the instrument console and steering forward and the first and second rows to the back to ensure a relaxed seating position. 

    The Skoda Vision 7S Concept will make its global debut on 30 August and will pave way for Skoda’s next generation of ‘Simply Clever’ design language. 

     Previous 
    Tata Motors and State Bank of India join hands to offer EV dealer finance solutions
     Next 
    Acura Precision EV concept to debut on 18 August

