    Tata Punch Camo Edition teased; to be launched on 22 September

    Jay Shah

    Tata Punch Camo Edition teased; to be launched on 22 September

    - Will be painted in Camo Green exterior shade

    - Likely to be offered in manual and AMT gearbox options

    With the recently launched Jet Edition for the SUV range, Tata Motors is now all set to introduce a new special edition of the Tata Punch micro SUV. Most likely to be called Camo Edition, this will be the second addition to the existing Kaziranga special edition and is expected to be priced above the top-spec Creative variant. 

    Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter

    Although the newly released teaser reveals very few details of the model, we can spot the ‘Camo’ badges that are affixed on the front fenders. We expect the Tata Punch Camo Edition to sport a new ‘Camo Green’ exterior shade along with gloss black accents on ORVMs, alloy wheels, and roof. Inside, the dashboard is likely to get a contrasting insert at the centre along with a new theme for the leatherette upholstery. 

    Tata Punch Rear Fender

    Besides this, features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a push start/stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls are likely to be carried over from the Creative trim. 

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    The Punch is currently offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 84bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. We expect the Camo Edition to be offered with two gearbox options that include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Presently, the Tata Punch range is priced between Rs 5.93 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
