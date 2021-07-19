Tata Power partners with HPCL to setup EV charging stations at petrol pumps across India

- Tata Power will provide EV charging infrastructure at HPCL pumps

- The company has a network of over 500 public chargers across the country

Tata Power has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to provide EV charging stations at the latter’s retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country.

Under the agreement, Tata Power will provide EV charging infrastructure at HPCL pumps for EV users who can travel within cities as well as across cities. The charging is enabled with the Tata Power EZ charge mobile platform.

Tata Power currently has a network of over 500 public chargers in more than 100 cities covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres, and highways. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system including public charging, captive charging, home charging, workplace charging, and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Bangia, Head, EV Charging, Tata Power, said, “We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along the key highways. The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”