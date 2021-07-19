CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kushaq accumulates over 3,000 bookings

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    855 Views
    Skoda Kushaq accumulates over 3,000 bookings

    - Available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style

    - Available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

    - PPS Skoda dealership in Bengaluru delivered 50 units of the Kushaq in a single day

    Czech car manufacturer, Skoda launched the Kushaq SUV in India on 28 June, 2021. This time around, within a month of its launch the Kushaq has accumulated over 3,000 bookings. Interestingly, the PPS Skoda dealership in Bengaluru has delivered 50 units of the Kushaq in a single day. Skoda India has undoubtedly hit the right note with the Kushaq, however, considering the strong competition in this segment, it is to be seen if the Kushaq can withhold this strong growth momentum in the months to come. 

    The SUV is available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style and in two engine options – 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol. The smaller petrol engine generates 113bhp and 178Nm of torque and can be had with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission option. The bigger petrol engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and it can be had in either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG unit. 

    The feature list includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, sunroof, LED lighting, and cruise control. In terms of safety, the Kushaq offers up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Ford EcoSport facelift spotted with new exterior colour
     Next 
    Tata Power partners with HPCL to setup EV charging stations at petrol pumps across India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq accumulates over 3,000 bookings