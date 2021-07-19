Skoda Kushaq accumulates over 3,000 bookings

- Available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style

- Available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

- PPS Skoda dealership in Bengaluru delivered 50 units of the Kushaq in a single day

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda launched the Kushaq SUV in India on 28 June, 2021. This time around, within a month of its launch the Kushaq has accumulated over 3,000 bookings. Interestingly, the PPS Skoda dealership in Bengaluru has delivered 50 units of the Kushaq in a single day. Skoda India has undoubtedly hit the right note with the Kushaq, however, considering the strong competition in this segment, it is to be seen if the Kushaq can withhold this strong growth momentum in the months to come.

The SUV is available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style and in two engine options – 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol. The smaller petrol engine generates 113bhp and 178Nm of torque and can be had with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission option. The bigger petrol engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and it can be had in either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG unit.

The feature list includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, sunroof, LED lighting, and cruise control. In terms of safety, the Kushaq offers up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.