Tata Nexon mileage in India increased; BS6 Phase 2 effect?

- The entire Nexon range now has a better fuel efficiency

- The diesel AMT versions witness the biggest spike

Tata Motors is currently working on updating its range of cars to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that will come into effect from 1 April. While the Harrier and Safari have already received this update, we expect all other models to be updated in the course of the next few days.

Tata has now updated the mileage of the Nexon on its official website, hinting that this could be an effect of the engines being upgraded for the new emission norms. As a result, the entire range, including petrol, diesel, MT, and AMT versions now have a higher mileage than before.

The Tata Nexon petrol MT mileage has risen from 17.10 to 17.33kmpl, thus recording an increase of 0.23kmpl. Similarly, the fuel efficiency of the AMT versions have increased by 0.01kmpl, from 17.04 to 17.05kmpl.

In the diesel lineup, the Tata Nexon MT versions witness an increase in fuel efficiency from 21.1 to 23.22kmpl, resulting in a hike of 2.12kmpl. The AMT versions, on the other hand, now return a fuel economy of 24.07kmpl compared to the previous version’s 22kmpl. This means a higher fuel efficiency of 2.07kmpl. Notably, all the aforementioned numbers are ARAI-approved figures.