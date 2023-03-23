2023 Hyundai Verna mileage figures revealed

- Available with two petrol engines
- Turbo petrol claims higher fuel efficiency
The 2023 Hyundai Verna has ditched the diesel in favour of two petrol engines – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. While you can learn more about the variants and features of the new Verna here, in this article, we tell you the fuel efficiency figures claimed by Hyundai for both powertrains.
Hyundai Verna Turbo Petrol fuel efficiency
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill on the Hyundai Verna is a new engine that meets the upcoming RDE norms. It can also run on E20 fuel and has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a DCT unit.
|1.5 Turbo Petrol Six-speed manual
|20kmpl (ARAI claimed)
|1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
|20.6kmpl (ARAI claimed)
Hyundai Verna Petrol fuel efficiency
The second powertrain available on the Verna is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 143.8Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT transmission.
|1.5 Petrol Six-speed manual
|18.6kmpl (ARAI claimed)
|1.5 Petrol CVT
|19.6kmpl (ARAI claimed)
Notably, the 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Verna has been discontinued.