Tata Nexon facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.95 lakhs

Tata Nexon facelift has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakhs (ex-showroom) for petrol and 8.45 lakhs for the diesel. This is the first update for Tata’s compact SUV since its introduction back in September 2017. The refreshed Nexon is offered across eight trim levels with BS6 compliant powertrain and added equipment.

Part of the update is a comprehensively revised fascia. Gone are the bulbous headlamps and the rounded off-grille and in their place there are headlamps with a much sharper design combined with a much sleeker grille. Even the bumper design is revised which has now a larger intake and a contrasting skid plate. Of course, a special mention goes to the redesigned fog lamps which makes the design of the Nexon much more mature. In profile and at the back, things remain more or less unchanged. Also part of the update is a new alloy wheel design.

On the inside, the Nexon continues to be spacious with its well laid out cabin. You’ve got a revised instrument cluster with an all-digital readout. The floating infotainment screen gets mobile connectivity features as well. Apart from the new upholstery, the Nexon’s updated cabin also packs in new equipment to get it up to the mark with the competition. This includes a sunroof, fast mobile charger, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control to name a few.

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Nexon facelift is powered by BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include the same old six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The new Nexon continues to rival the other compact SUVs namely Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.