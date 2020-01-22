Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Tigor facelift launched in India, priced at Rs 5.75 lakhs

Tata Tigor facelift launched in India, priced at Rs 5.75 lakhs

January 22, 2020, 02:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
3050 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Tigor facelift launched in India, priced at Rs 5.75 lakhs
  • New and updated Tigor gets cosmetic changes along with new features
  • Powered by BS6 compliant powertrain as well

Alongside the new Altroz, Nexon facelift and Tiago facelift, Tata Motors has also introduced the refreshed Tigor compact sedan in India. Priced at Rs 5.75 lakhs, the new Tigor gets updated styling, added features and BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. 

In terms of appearance, the redesign front end is cued from Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. So the nose takes its inspiration from the Altroz with the protruding grille and wraparound headlamps. Even the front bumper is reworked with large horizontal louvres for air-vents and there is a redesigned fog-lamp housing which now also integrates a pair of new daytime running lights. At the back, things are more or less unchanged but now you get new colour options as part of the update.

On the inside, the cabin gets new upholstery, updated instrument cluster and some new features as well. In terms of powertrain, the Tigor now comes with a BS6 compliant version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine produces 84bhp/114Nm. Transmission options include the same five six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

The new Tigor continues to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.

  • Tata
  • Tigor Facelift
  • Tata Tigor Facelift
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Tata Nexon EV your Everyday Mass Market Electric SUV?

Tata Nexon EV your Everyday Mass Market Electric SUV?

temp ...

50 Likes
1048 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

1883 Likes
126956 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon FaceliftTata Nexon Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

7L - ₹ 11L
Tata Tiago FaceliftTata Tiago Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

4L - ₹ 7L
Tata Tigor FaceliftTata Tigor Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 7L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

23rd Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in...

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in