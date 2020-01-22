Tata Tigor facelift launched in India, priced at Rs 5.75 lakhs

New and updated Tigor gets cosmetic changes along with new features

Powered by BS6 compliant powertrain as well

Alongside the new Altroz, Nexon facelift and Tiago facelift, Tata Motors has also introduced the refreshed Tigor compact sedan in India. Priced at Rs 5.75 lakhs, the new Tigor gets updated styling, added features and BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options.

In terms of appearance, the redesign front end is cued from Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. So the nose takes its inspiration from the Altroz with the protruding grille and wraparound headlamps. Even the front bumper is reworked with large horizontal louvres for air-vents and there is a redesigned fog-lamp housing which now also integrates a pair of new daytime running lights. At the back, things are more or less unchanged but now you get new colour options as part of the update.

On the inside, the cabin gets new upholstery, updated instrument cluster and some new features as well. In terms of powertrain, the Tigor now comes with a BS6 compliant version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine produces 84bhp/114Nm. Transmission options include the same five six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

The new Tigor continues to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.