CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon EV Prime — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    64 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Prime — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon EV Prime with select features from the Nexon EV Max. In fact, the current Nexon EV will be called the Prime from now on, to differentiation it from the Max. Here's all you need to know about it.

    What's new?

    The Nexon EV Prime carries over many features from the Nexon EV Max which was launched a couple of months ago. This includes multi-mode regen, charging timeout of 110 seconds, smart-watch integrated connectivity, cruise control, and indirect tyre pressure monitoring system (iTPMS). 

    Anything for existing Nexon EV owners?

    Yes, the carmaker has confirmed that the existing 22,000 Nexon EV owners can get these features through just a software update. The first update will be offered free of cost from July 25 at authorised service centres. However, do note that the subsequent updates will be on a paid basis.

    Anything has changed under the skin?

    There's no change in terms of the powertrain and the Nexon EV Prime uses the same 127bhp electric motor as the previous Nexon EV. It is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer an ARAI-certified maximum range of 312km. The SUV boasts a 0-100kmph sprint time of 9.9 seconds and has two drive modes — drive and sport.

    Price and variants

    This electric SUV is available in five variants, with prices starting from Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result, the Tata Nexon EV Prime's entry-level XM variant is about Rs 45,000 and the Dark XZ+ variant is Rs 20,000 more expensive than their corresponding previous models. Overall, the price difference varies and depends on the variant of the Nexon EV Prime.

    Nexon EV Prime ex-showroom prices -

    XM – Rs 14.99 lakh

    XZ+ - Rs 16.30 lakh

    XZ+ Lux – Rs 17.30 lakh

    XZ+ Dark – Rs 16.49 lakh

    XZ+ Lux Dark – Rs 17.50 lakh

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept pays tribute to 1974 Pony Coupe from 1974

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32607 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.59 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32607 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV Prime — All you need to know