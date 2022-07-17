Tata Nexon EV Prime — All you need to know

Introduction

Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon EV Prime with select features from the Nexon EV Max. In fact, the current Nexon EV will be called the Prime from now on, to differentiation it from the Max. Here's all you need to know about it.

What's new?

The Nexon EV Prime carries over many features from the Nexon EV Max which was launched a couple of months ago. This includes multi-mode regen, charging timeout of 110 seconds, smart-watch integrated connectivity, cruise control, and indirect tyre pressure monitoring system (iTPMS).

Anything for existing Nexon EV owners?

Yes, the carmaker has confirmed that the existing 22,000 Nexon EV owners can get these features through just a software update. The first update will be offered free of cost from July 25 at authorised service centres. However, do note that the subsequent updates will be on a paid basis.

Anything has changed under the skin?

There's no change in terms of the powertrain and the Nexon EV Prime uses the same 127bhp electric motor as the previous Nexon EV. It is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer an ARAI-certified maximum range of 312km. The SUV boasts a 0-100kmph sprint time of 9.9 seconds and has two drive modes — drive and sport.

Price and variants

This electric SUV is available in five variants, with prices starting from Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result, the Tata Nexon EV Prime's entry-level XM variant is about Rs 45,000 and the Dark XZ+ variant is Rs 20,000 more expensive than their corresponding previous models. Overall, the price difference varies and depends on the variant of the Nexon EV Prime.

Nexon EV Prime ex-showroom prices -

XM – Rs 14.99 lakh

XZ+ - Rs 16.30 lakh

XZ+ Lux – Rs 17.30 lakh

XZ+ Dark – Rs 16.49 lakh

XZ+ Lux Dark – Rs 17.50 lakh