    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teaser reveals EV mode

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be unveiled on 20 July

    - Pre-bookings for the mid-size SUV have commenced

    Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser video of the Grand Vitara ahead of its global debut that will take place later this week. The new teaser reveals the hybrid technology and details of the EV system that will be available on the Creta and Seltos rival.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    As seen in the teaser, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come equipped with a hybrid badging on the boot lid. Inside, the model will not only get the option of drive modes but also a dedicated EV mode, and we expect the latter to run emission free for a limited range. We also get a look at the fully-digital instrument cluster of the model, which is a first for any Maruti car yet.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Instrument Cluster

    Previous teasers have already revealed key details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The model will feature split LED headlamps, a new grille with a single slat and chrome studded inserts, body-coloured ORVMs, a black roof, contrast-coloured skid plates and roof rails, wrap-around LED tail lights and two LED light bars on the boot lid, Grand Vitara lettering, a panoramic sunroof, AllGrip technology, and more.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Badge

    Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid motors paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the model, bookings for which are currently underway, will rival the Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.

