Jehan Daruvala to get second F1 test with McLaren

-Will be driving the 2021 MCL35M in Portimao on 18 and 19 July

-Completed first test at Silverstone in June

Jehan Daruvala, India’s next Formula 1 hopeful, will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal on July 18 and 19. During the test, Jehan will once again drive the 2021 MCL35M and comes shortly after Indycar star Colton Herta and McLaren test and development driver Will Stevens ran in the car earlier this week.

In the first test, Jehan completed over 130 laps of Silverstone with the British team last month during which he impressed the team with his fitness, how quickly he adapted to F1 machinery, his feedback and his ability to assimilate information from the engineers.

Jehan currently competes with Prema Racing in feeder series Formula 2 and is a part of the Red Bull Junior Team. He is now eligible for a Formula One super license, having both the required points and mileage in last year’s F1 car.

Commenting on the upcoming test, Jehan said, “My first taste of Formula One machinery was surreal and I can’t wait to get back in the car again in Portimao. I came away from the Silverstone test with a lot of confidence as both from a driving and physical perspective I did well and covered more than two race distances trouble-free. My dream has always been to race in Formula One and this test will build on what we achieved at Silverstone. I am thankful to both Red Bull and McLaren for giving me this opportunity and continuing to support my development.' The Portimao test, like the Silverstone outing, is part of McLaren’s Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, which the team is running to evaluate young, up-and-coming drivers.