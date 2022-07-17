CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jehan Daruvala to get second F1 test with McLaren

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    537 Views
    Jehan Daruvala to get second F1 test with McLaren

    -Will be driving the 2021 MCL35M in Portimao on 18 and 19 July

    -Completed first test at Silverstone in June

    Jehan Daruvala, India’s next Formula 1 hopeful, will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal on July 18 and 19. During the test, Jehan will once again drive the 2021 MCL35M and comes shortly after Indycar star Colton Herta and McLaren test and development driver Will Stevens ran in the car earlier this week.

    In the first test, Jehan completed over 130 laps of Silverstone with the British team last month during which he impressed the team with his fitness, how quickly he adapted to F1 machinery, his feedback and his ability to assimilate information from the engineers.

    Jehan currently competes with Prema Racing in feeder series Formula 2 and is a part of the Red Bull Junior Team. He is now eligible for a Formula One super license, having both the required points and mileage in last year’s F1 car.

    Commenting on the upcoming test, Jehan said, “My first taste of Formula One machinery was surreal and I can’t wait to get back in the car again in Portimao. I came away from the Silverstone test with a lot of confidence as both from a driving and physical perspective I did well and covered more than two race distances trouble-free. My dream has always been to race in Formula One and this test will build on what we achieved at Silverstone. I am thankful to both Red Bull and McLaren for giving me this opportunity and continuing to support my development.' The Portimao test, like the Silverstone outing, is part of McLaren’s Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, which the team is running to evaluate young, up-and-coming drivers.

       

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teaser reveals EV mode

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120117 Views
    786 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mclaren-cars
    • other brands
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All McLaren-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120117 Views
    786 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jehan Daruvala to get second F1 test with McLaren