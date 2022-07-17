Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has been leading sales in the compact SUV segment for a while now. This time around, the competition in the compact SUV segment has intensified with the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

Exterior

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets revised styling elements to distinguish it from the outgoing model. The fascia is highlighted by a redesigned grille with a gunmetal finish and chrome accent. Further, it gets a raised bonnet, new dual LED projector headlights with crystal block DRLs, redesigned front bumper with new foglamp housings, and silver skid plates that highlight the SUV’s character. As for the sides, it gets squared-off wheel arches and wider cladding. The rear profile looks fresh with sleek LED taillights and the ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid.

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon facelift way back in 2020. Since then, the vehicle has received some new special edition variants and feature upgrades. The current model now carries a chiselled look instead of the muscular and rounded look of its predecessor. The compact SUV gets a new dual-barrel projector headlamp setup with integrated tri-arrow LED DRLs. Further, the lower air dam features a large ‘tri-arrow’ themed grille.

Interior

As for the interior, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a dual-tone black and rich brown theme which is accentuated by a layered dashboard design. This time around, the Brezza offers a wider instrument cluster with a silver finish, flat-bottom steering wheel, and colour-cordinated MID. Further, it gets ambient lighting which enhances the overall driving experience. The feature list includes an electric sunroof and premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ‘ARKAMYS’. Depending on the variant, the vehicle now offers a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, head-up display, wireless charging dock with LED indicator, and a 360-degree camera.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon gets a neat dashboard layout with a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated driver and co-driver seats, auto-dimming IRVMs, cruise control, iRA, live vehicle diagnostic, electronic sunroof with tilt function, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. Additionally, the vehicle also offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Engine

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by the next-generation K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system that generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission with a steering-mounted paddle shifter.

The Tata Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine produces 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine can be had in both manual and AMT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine which puts out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel version is also available in manual and AMT options.

Conclusion

Between the two, the Tata Nexon scores additional brownie points with better performance figures, along with petrol and diesel engine options. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza on the other hand gets the progressive smart hybrid system for better fuel efficiency figures, along with the latest safety feature additions. Both the compact SUVs have their own unique character, therefore, depending on individual preferences customers can opt for either one of them.