    Tata Nexon EV Max first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Desirazu Venkat

    290 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Max first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Tata launched the Nexon EV Max last week with prices in the range of Rs 17.74 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a higher-spec version of the Nexon EV but with a larger range, higher output and more features on offer. 

    We have covered a significant number of elements of the Nexon EV Max like its variant wise break up, top five highlights and how it is different from the standard Nexon EV. Finally, tomorrow at 9 am, our first-drive review will go live. We will also have our video review ready for the same and both will be published at that time. 

    The Tata Nexon EV Max by pricing sits in the middle of an SUV onslaught but in terms of real competitors, the MG ZS EV in the Excite trim and the recently launched Honda City e:HEV are direct rivals for the Nexon EV Max.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
