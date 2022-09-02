Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 17.50 lakh

- Offered in both Prime and Max versions

- Gets a new dual-tone exterior shade

Tata Motors has added fourth SUV in the recently introduced Jet Edition range. This time, the electric SUV, Nexon EV Jet Edition has been launched at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both Prime and Max versions, the Jet Edition lends the Nexon EV visual changes like a new dual-tone exterior shade and a fresh interior theme.

Based on the top-spec XZ+ Lux variant, the Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition range is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000. With the extra money, the special edition version gets a new ‘Starlight’ exterior shade which is essentially a two-tone Earthy Bronze body colour with a contrasting Premium Silver roof. Furthermore, gloss black inserts on the 16-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs, front grille, window line, and roof rails make the EV stylish and distinct.

A similar theme continues on the inside where the bronze colour has been applied to the centre of the dashboard and door pads. The leatherette seats have been draped in Oyster White shade with bronze stitching and ‘#Jet’ motifs on the front seat headrests.

Mechanically, the Nexon EV Jet Edition range gets no updates. This means that the Nexon EV Prime Jet Edition continues to source its power from the 30.2kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motor to develop 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the powerful Nexon EV Max uses a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition range:

Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ+ Lux Jet Edition – Rs 17.50 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition – Rs 19.54 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition (7.2kW fast AC charger) – Rs 20.04 lakh