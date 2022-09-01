Renault Limited Edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid – All you need to know

- Priced similarly to the regular variants

- Limited Edition Kiger and Triber are based on the RXZ variant, while Kwid is based on Climber variant

In an effort to boost sales this festive season, Renault India has introduced the Limited Edition variants of the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. The new special edition option is based on the RXZ variants of the Kiger and the Triber, while the Kwid Limited Edition is based on the Climber variant. Bookings for the Limited Edition range will commence tomorrow. Interestingly, these models will be priced similarly to the regular model and will be available until stocks last.

Visually, the new Limited Edition range from Renault is available in a dual-tone combination of white colour and Mystery Black roof. Additionally, the vehicle gets sporty red accents around the front grill, DRLs/headlamps, and side door decals. The Kiger Limited Edition is exclusively offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with features like Silverstone wheels and red brake calipers.

In addition to the new dual-tone theme, the Renault Triber Limited Edition gets Piano black wheel covers and door handles. On the other hand, the Kwid Limited Edition gets red highlights on the front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and ‘Climber’ decal in red on the C-pillar. Moreover, it gets Piano black wheel colour in wheel cover and ORVM.