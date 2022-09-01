CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Renault Limited Edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    427 Views
    Renault Limited Edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid – All you need to know

    - Priced similarly to the regular variants

    - Limited Edition Kiger and Triber are based on the RXZ variant, while Kwid is based on Climber variant 

    In an effort to boost sales this festive season, Renault India has introduced the Limited Edition variants of the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. The new special edition option is based on the RXZ variants of the Kiger and the Triber, while the Kwid Limited Edition is based on the Climber variant. Bookings for the Limited Edition range will commence tomorrow. Interestingly, these models will be priced similarly to the regular model and will be available until stocks last. 

    Visually, the new Limited Edition range from Renault is available in a dual-tone combination of white colour and Mystery Black roof. Additionally, the vehicle gets sporty red accents around the front grill, DRLs/headlamps, and side door decals. The Kiger Limited Edition is exclusively offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with features like Silverstone wheels and red brake calipers. 

    In addition to the new dual-tone theme, the Renault Triber Limited Edition gets Piano black wheel covers and door handles. On the other hand, the Kwid Limited Edition gets red highlights on the front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and ‘Climber’ decal in red on the C-pillar. Moreover, it gets Piano black wheel colour in wheel cover and ORVM.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Limited Edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid – All you need to know