  Tata Nexon EV driven: Now in pictures

Tata Nexon EV driven: Now in pictures

April 13, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1381 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV driven: Now in pictures

The Tata Nexon EV is the country's first indigenously developed electric SUV. And priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it is also the most affordable one at that. We have driven the Nexon EV, and if you want to read our first drive review of the electric SUV, click here. Meanwhile, here's a quick gallery of Tata's first electric SUV for India.

Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

The Nexon EV has incorporated Tata's IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, which makes it bold and butch with its upright nose.

Tata Nexon EV Front view

The fascia is all-new and offers freshness to the compact SUV. It gets revised headlamps, a new grille, redesigned bumper and an air dam that has Tata's signature tri-arrow motif. The blue highlights helps distinguish the EV from its ICE counterparts.

A big change are the headlamps, which get LED projectors, and the DRLs double-up as turn indicators.

Tata Nexon EV Left Side View

The profile is largely identical, but features new machined alloys. And the blacked-out B- and C-pillars offer a floating effects to the sloping roof. The beltline features a blue ceramic highlight.

Tata Nexon EV Tail lamp

Moving to the rear, the Nexon EV features a new design for the bumper and the taillights, although similar in design, gets a different light signature.

Tata Nexon EV Right Rear Three Quarter

The blue accents continue at the back as well.

Tata Nexon EV Interior

Interiors of the Nexon EV are more or less similar to the pre-facelift ICE version.

Tata Nexon EV Instrument cluster

Changes include a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster and an Altroz-sourced steering wheel. The EV further gets the blue chrome accents and a rotary gear-shift dial.

Tata Nexon EV Rear Seat Space

The seats, both front and back, continue to offer good support and space, but it gets new fabric along with the tri-arrow pattern.

Tata Nexon EV Engine Bay

Under the bonnet, the Tata Nexon EV employs an electric motor that's rated at 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. The 30.2kWh liquid-cooled battery pack offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 312km in a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV Gear-Lever

The Nexon EV gets two driving modes - D and S. While performance is adequate in D mode, the SUV turns into a hooligan when you shift into S model. Sadly, the top-speed is limited to 120kmph in both the modes.

Tata Nexon EV Action

The battery pack comes with IP67 dust and water resistance under one meter of water. The Nexon EV also benefits from regenerative braking, which helps in extending the range if driven carefully.

Tata Nexon EV Exterior

The Nexon EV also benefits from Tata's ZConnect smart connectivity system. Similar to the telematics suites from other carmakers, it allows the user to remotely control some features of the SUV, like controlling the AC temperature, setting a Geo-fence or monitor the car's parameters like battery levels, available range, nearest charging stations and more.

Tata Nexon EV Exterior

Being an EV, range anxiety and charging time is a concern for every buyer. But Tata Motors has you covered as the Nexon EV comes bundled with a 3.3kW wall-mount charger that fully charges the battery in eight hours, while a 25kW DC fast charger (installed at 22 Tata dealerships) charges the battery pack to 80 percent in 60 minutes.

  Tata
  Nexon EV
  Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.3 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 16.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.91 Lakh onwards

